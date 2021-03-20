Details Emerged From Kenny Golladay’s Contract With Giants

Earlier today, the New York Giants reportedly landed top wide receiver free agent Kenny Golladay. Less than hour after the deal was initially reported, we have some some contract terms and details.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Golladay and the Giants have agreed on a four-year, $72 million deal with a max incentive value of $76 million. $40 million of the contract is guaranteed outright.

The #Giants and Kenny Golladay have a 4 year, $72M deal with a max of $76M with $40m guaranteed — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2021

After their abysmal offensive season in 2020, it’s no secret that the Giants were starved for a big-name weapon in the receiving corps. Logging just 208.5 receiving yards per game and 3,336 total receiving yards this past season, New York was ranked dead last in NFC passing offenses.

With Darius Slayton leading the way with just 751 receiving yards in 2020, the Giants weren’t even close to posting a single 1,000+ yard receiver.

Golladay has the potential to be a game-changing addition to this struggling aerial attack.

In 2018, the former Detroit Lions wideout logged 1,063 yards and five touchdowns through 13 starts. The following year, he notched even better numbers — improving to 1,190 yards and a league-leading 11 receiving touchdowns through a full 16 starts.

Battling a hip injury all year, Golladay had a down year in 2020. Through just five games, the star wideout collected career lows in both yards (338) and touchdowns (2).

If he can return at full strength in 2021, he should be primed to lead a much-improved Giants pass attack.