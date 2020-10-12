Details Emerging On Dak Prescott’s Expected Recovery Time

Dak Prescott will miss the rest of the 2020 season, but there’s hope he’ll be recovered in time for 2021.

The Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback suffered a gruesome lower-leg injury on Sunday evening. Prescott suffered a fractured ankle early in the second half of the Cowboys’ win over the New York Giants.

Prescott was transported to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery. The Cowboys announced on Monday morning that the surgery was successful.

“The Cowboys announced Monday morning that Dak Prescott’s ankle surgery was successfully completed Sunday night, and he is expected to be released from the hospital Monday,” the NFC East franchise announced.

The Dallas News has some details on Prescott’s expected recovery time:

It’s reasonable to expect a four- to six-month timetable for recovery with this injury, a source told The Dallas Morning News’ David Moore. That sidelines Prescott for the remainder of the 2020 season.

That is relatively good news considering the initial reaction to the injury.

The Cowboys are now being led by backup quarterback Andy Dalton, who drove the offense down the field for a game-winning field goal on Sunday night.

Dallas improved to 2-3 on the season with the win over their NFC East rival. The Cowboys are set to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.