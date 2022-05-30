Details Emerging From Arrest Of Buccaneers Wide Receiver
A Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver was arrested early on Monday morning.
Travis Jonsen was arrested at 3:18 a.m. ET by the Tampa Police Department and was booked in jail right around 5 a.m. ET.
Per Greg Auman, Jenson refused a blood-alcohol test and remains in jail on a $500 bond. His DUI charge is also a misdemeanor.
Jonsen is trying to make the Bucs' 53-man roster after spending the last two years on their practice squad.
Before his time in the NFL, he played at Oregon before he transferred to Riverside City College for a year. After that, he left for Montana State where he played very well.
In 2019, he was a First-Team All-Big Sky player after he finished third on the team in rushing and passing, plus second in receiving.
No further information is available at this time.