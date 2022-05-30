Details Emerging From Arrest Of Buccaneers Wide Receiver

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Helmets and an NFL football set behind the bench as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons at the Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs won 37 - 3 and clinched a playoff berth. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver was arrested early on Monday morning.

Travis Jonsen was arrested at 3:18 a.m. ET by the Tampa Police Department and was booked in jail right around 5 a.m. ET.

Per Greg Auman, Jenson refused a blood-alcohol test and remains in jail on a $500 bond. His DUI charge is also a misdemeanor.

Jonsen is trying to make the Bucs' 53-man roster after spending the last two years on their practice squad.

Before his time in the NFL, he played at Oregon before he transferred to Riverside City College for a year. After that, he left for Montana State where he played very well.

In 2019, he was a First-Team All-Big Sky player after he finished third on the team in rushing and passing, plus second in receiving.

No further information is available at this time.