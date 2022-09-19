Details Emerging From Emoni Bates' Arrest Sunday Night
Emoni Bates is currently in trouble with the law.
Bates, a former five-star recruit, was arrested over the weekend on gun charges in Michigan's Superior Township.
According to WXYZ 7 Action News in Detroit, Bates was initially pulled over for failing to stop at an intersection. Once he was pulled over, that's when an officer found a gun in his car.
He was then taken into custody on Sunday.
Since then, Bates' agent Steve Haney spoke to ESPN and said that his client was borrowing a car that had a gun in it.
"Reserve judgement on this. There’s way more to the story. He borrowed someone’s car, was pulled over and a gun was located in the car," Haney said.
Bates just transferred to Eastern Michigan earlier this year after spending one season with Memphis.
He's expected to be a starter for the Eagles when the season begins, though that could change depending on how this situation shakes out.