Details Emerging From Emoni Bates' Arrest Sunday Night

YPSILANTI, MI - DECEMBER 09: Ypsilanti Lincoln Railsplitter sophomore Emoni Bates in action against the River Rouge Panthers during the Ypsi Tip Off Classic on December 9, 2019 at the Eastern Michigan Convocation University Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Emoni Bates is currently in trouble with the law.

Bates, a former five-star recruit, was arrested over the weekend on gun charges in Michigan's Superior Township.

According to WXYZ 7 Action News in Detroit, Bates was initially pulled over for failing to stop at an intersection. Once he was pulled over, that's when an officer found a gun in his car.

He was then taken into custody on Sunday.

Since then, Bates' agent Steve Haney spoke to ESPN and said that his client was borrowing a car that had a gun in it.

"Reserve judgement on this. There’s way more to the story. He borrowed someone’s car, was pulled over and a gun was located in the car," Haney said.

Bates just transferred to Eastern Michigan earlier this year after spending one season with Memphis.

He's expected to be a starter for the Eagles when the season begins, though that could change depending on how this situation shakes out.