Details Emerging From Ex-Alabama Player's Murder Charges

In one of the most disappointing sports stories of the new year, new details are coming out regarding ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and his involvement in a fatal shooting that took the life of a young woman this past weekend.

Per court documents published by AL.com, Miles admitted to providing the handgun that was used by the triggerman in the shooting. He's currently being held on capital murder chargers.

On Jan. 15, 2023, Darius Miles aided and abetted Michael Davis in the crime of capital murder of Jamea Harris. Michael Davis shot and killed Jamea Harris while she was in the passenger seat of a vehicle stopped in the 500 block of Grace Street in Tuscaloosa. She was struck once by gunfire and died shortly afterwards. Darius Miles admitted to providing Michael Davis with the handgun immediately prior to the shooting.

Speaking through his attorney earlier this week, Miles maintained his innocence and said he "looks forward to his day in court."