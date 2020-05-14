Details Emerging From Phone Call Between NBA Superstars

Details are starting to emerge from the phone call that took place between several notable NBA superstar players this week.

Chris Haynes reported that Chris Paul, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and others had a phone call to address their plans for the rest of the 2019-20 NBA season.

“Chris Paul, the president of the players association, arranged the call that included LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook,” Haynes reported.

The result of the phone call was clear, according to reports. The NBA’s top players agree that the 2019-20 season should resume at some point.

“All parties were in agreement to take the court with proper safety measures once the league is given the green light to commence,” he added.

Haynes then shared on FOX Sports 1’s Speak For Yourself that one surprising player was very vocal on the call: Kawhi Leonard.

“It’s gonna be hard to go against Giannis, Kawhi. I heard Kawhi Leonard was one of the most vocal guys on that call,” Haynes said.

NBA teams are beginning to open up their facilities for players to get back to work. An official decision on the 2019-20 season is reportedly expected within two to four weeks.

If the top players have their way, play will resume at some point.