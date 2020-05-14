The Spun

Details Emerging From Phone Call Between NBA Superstars

LeBron James guarding Kawhi Leonard during the season opener.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers controls possession of the ball in front of LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers late in the fourth quarter in a 112-102 Clipper win during the LA Clippers season home opener at Staples Center on October 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Details are starting to emerge from the phone call that took place between several notable NBA superstar players this week.

Chris Haynes reported that Chris Paul, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and others had a phone call to address their plans for the rest of the 2019-20 NBA season.

“Chris Paul, the president of the players association, arranged the call that included LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook,” Haynes reported.

The result of the phone call was clear, according to reports. The NBA’s top players agree that the 2019-20 season should resume at some point.

“All parties were in agreement to take the court with proper safety measures once the league is given the green light to commence,” he added.

Haynes then shared on FOX Sports 1’s Speak For Yourself that one surprising player was very vocal on the call: Kawhi Leonard.

“It’s gonna be hard to go against Giannis, Kawhi. I heard Kawhi Leonard was one of the most vocal guys on that call,” Haynes said.

NBA teams are beginning to open up their facilities for players to get back to work. An official decision on the 2019-20 season is reportedly expected within two to four weeks.

If the top players have their way, play will resume at some point.

