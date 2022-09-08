Details Emerging From Tom Brady, Gisele's Living Arrangements

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are reportedly going through some marital troubles ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

The longtime couple's relationship issues reportedly stem from Brady's decision to unretire and commit to another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Brazilian supermodel was reportedly so upset that she left the family compound.

Gisele has since returned to South Florida to spend time with her children, but she's reportedly still not living with Brady.

"Their issues are apparently so bad, they are not even living together," TMZ Sports reports.

Brady announced his decision to unretire less than a month after his initial decision. The 45-year-old QB then took an extended hiatus during Buccaneers training camp, citing "personal matters."

"I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s*** going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can," he told reporters last week. "You know, it's a continuous process."

Brady and Gisele have been married for 13 years and have two children together.

Brady and the Bucs will kickoff their 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.