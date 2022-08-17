Details Emerging From Where Brittney Griner Will Serve Time

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

WNBA star Brittney Griner has already been convicted of drug smuggling charges and sentenced to nine years in Russian prison. What was unclear, however, was where she'll serve her sentence.

Griner's legal team has appealed Griner's conviction. If it's not overturned, the two-time Olympic gold medalist will serve her sentence at a Russian penal colony.

Russian penal colonies are prison labor camps. According to Business Insider, they are "essentially the remnants of the Soviet Union's infamous Gulag system."

Griner will be sent to one of many all-female penal colonies. Each facility varies in its reputation, per the report from Business Insider.

Some of these labor camps are known as "disease incubators where human rights abuses run rampant."

A prisoner swap involving the United States and Russia has been discussed in the past.

"This quite sensitive issue of the swap of convicted Russian and U.S. citizens is being discussed through the channels defined by our presidents. These individuals are, indeed, being discussed. The Russian side has long been seeking the release of Viktor Bout. The details should be left to professionals, proceeding from the 'do not harm' principle," Alexander Darchiev, head of the foreign ministry's North America department, said.