Details Have Emerged From Brittney Griner's New Reality

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury prepares for game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner has returned home safely, but there are still things that the WNBA star and her loved ones need to watch out for.

Griner, who was imprisoned in Russia for nearly a year on drug charges, was traded back to the United States earlier this month. She was traded for arms dealer Viktor Bout.

But while it's obviously great that Griner is back home safely, there are still some things for her to worry about.

American Alex Drueke, who was captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine, had a similar time while returning to the United States.

Drueke's mother, Bunny, explained what that was like.

“When he first came back we were all on a big high, including Alex, and so there was a lot of laughter a lot of joy and a lot of hugs,” Bunny said, per WSFA12. “Then after a couple of weeks, two or three weeks, reality started to set in and he began dealing with what he had been through, what he missed out on.”

Those around Griner will need to keep a close eye on her.

“Anytime your freedom is taken away from you is a very stressful situation,” Bunny said. “There are going to be things that are going to take her a while to get used to and her loved ones really need to give her patience and let her heal at her own time.”