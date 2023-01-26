Details Have Emerged From College Basketball Delivery Incident

A bizarre moment during a college basketball matchup between Loyola and Duquesne went viral on Wednesday night.

A food delivery person walked out on to the court while the game was live, seemingly attempting to deliver McDonalds to a referee.

A new angle of this viral moment has been released on Twitter. The new up-close view includes some audio.

"DoorDash? DoorDash? Anyone got a DoorDash?" the delivery person asked around.

Loyola staffer Austin Hansen provided the new angle of the incident.

"Everyone keeps asking me what happened with the door dash guy on the court at tonights game. Here was my angle," he wrote.



It's pretty clear that this was some sort of practical joke stunt. The delivery person had a microphone clipped to his shirt and several people were recording him with their phones.

The game ended with a final score of 58-72 in favor of Duquesne.