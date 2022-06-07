Details Have Emerged From DK Metcalf's Absence This Week

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Wide receiver DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a pass in front of cornerback Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Seahawks star receiver DK Metcalf could be a little lighter in the pockets after not showing up to the team's mandatory minicamp this week.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, "Can confirm DK Metcalf's absence from Seahawks camp is unexcused, per source. Subject to fines of up to $93K over three-day camp. Seattle has maintained that it wants to extend Metcalf but no major traction on that front yet."

Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is slated to make $1.1 million.

Since 2019, the 6-foot-4, 235-pound wideout is tied for the fifth-most receiving touchdowns with 29.

Things have appeared strained between the two sides this offseason, especially post-Russell Wilson trade. But the Seahawks have publicly maintained that they want to keep DK in Seattle.

Even with Metcalf's numbers taking a little step back in 2021 (Russ injury notwithstanding), the Pro Bowler still brought in 75 catches for 967 yards and a dozen TDs.

Now it's just a matter of what the team is willing to pay to ensure No. 14 stays in college navy and action green.