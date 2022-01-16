Details Have Emerged From Ex-Alabama Quarterback’s Arrest

Details have emerged from the arrest of a former University of Alabama standout quarterback on Saturday morning.

Earlier this weekend, ex-Alabama national championship quarterback Jay Barker was reportedly arrested for attempting to hit his wife with a vehicle.

Barker, who is married to singer Sara Evans, allegedly attempted to hit her with a vehicle early on Saturday morning.

The former Heisman Trophy finalist was reportedly arrested on felony charges early on Saturday.

According to a report from The Tennessean, Barker allegedly attempted to hit two people with his vehicle. His wife, Sara Evans, was among those two people. Barker and Evans are married but separated, per reports.

[T]he people in the vehicle were leaving a party… As they pulled into the driveway of a nearby home, Barker allegedly reversed his vehicle “at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them, but missed,” according to the arrest affidavit. The vehicle’s occupants contacted police after Barker drove away from the home, the affidavit states. Police made contact with Barker when he later drove by the house. The passengers of the vehicle and an unidentified number of unnamed witnesses told police Barker “intentionally” tried to strike them.

Barker was reportedly arrested for felony assault and placed on a 12-hour hold for domestic violence, per reports.

The ex-Alabama quarterback was on the 1992 Alabama national championship team and was the SEC Player of the Year in 1994.

Barker has since had a career in sports radio.