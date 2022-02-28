Details Have Emerged From Hue Jackson’s Charity Foundation

The Hue Jackson Foundation collected quite a bit of money a few years ago.

Per ESPN’s Dan Murphy, it collected $158K and it paid out $115K to its sole paid employee, plus spent $15K on travel. It also only gave out $4K in grants.

This comes only a few days after Jackson released a statement defending Art Briles.

Briles was hired to be Grambling State’s offensive coordinator which shocked the sports world. He was fired from Baylor in 2016 after there were sexual assault allegations against him.

In Jackson’s statement, he said that the recent hiring of Briles was a testament to forgiveness, redemption and enlightenment.

“The Hue Jackson Foundation has been dedicated to fighting against ALL forms of sexual abuse and exploitation as well as other forms of racial and social bias,” Jackson wrote. “We have a clear understanding of the role that coaches and others who have a position of trust play in the lives of those they meet.”

“We believe that through the hiring of Coach Briles and the well-developed programs we have in place, this hire will be instrumental in teaching others the importance of knowing how to prevent victimization, proper reporting procedures, provide adequate resources to individuals who have been victimized, and develop strong law enforcement partnerships within the community.”

Jackson likely won’t be making a lot of new friends with this statement.