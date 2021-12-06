Details Have Emerged From Lane Kiffin’s New Contract

The Spun

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin.OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 9: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin takes the field prior to the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 9, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin has agreed to a new contract with Ole Miss and it’s a whopper of a deal.

Kiffin’s starting salary will be $7.25M and it will escalate by $100K each year. His support staff salary pool is expected to increase to a minimum of $3.5M

He can also get as much as a $2ooK bonus if 40K season tickets are sold.

There’s also another wrinkle: Kiffin will get a $150K bonus for each win against an SEC team starting with the fifth SEC victory of the regular season.

This is quite the extension for someone who’s fresh off a 10-2 season (and 15-7 overall for his tenure). His only two losses came against Alabama and Auburn as both teams beat Ole Miss by double digits.

Kiffin was able to coach up quarterback Matt Corral pretty well as he’s arguably the top quarterback for next year’s draft class.

Corral finished the regular season with 3,339 yards through the air with 20 touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Rebels are eighth in the country going into a Sugar Bowl matchup against the sixth-ranked Baylor Bears. Kickoff for that contest will be on Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m. ET.

