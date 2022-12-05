Details Have Emerged From Shocking Baker Mayfield Decision

The Carolina Panthers shocked the NFL world with a surprise decision on Monday morning.

The team plans to waive veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Since this news broke, some new details have emerged regarding the reasoning behind the decision.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Mayfield asked to be released and the Panthers agreed. Sam Darnold is now the team's undisputed QB1 with P.J. Walker as the primary backup.

The Panthers traded for Mayfield prior to the 2022 season. The former No. 1 overall pick won the starting job and played in seven games for Carolina this year. During that time on the field, he logged 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garopolo suffered a season-ending foot injury during Sunday's Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins. Mayfield has already been rumored as a potential replacement for the Niners squad.