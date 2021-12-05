Details Of Billy Napier’s Contract With Florida Have Reportedly Emerged

Florida got its guy in Billy Napier to replace Dan Mullen and now we have the full details about that contract.

Per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, Napier signed a seven-year deal that’s worth close to $52M. His average salary will be $7.4M per season and the starting pay will be at $7.1M.

That also almost triples his pay from Louisiana.

Florida coach Billy Napier signed a seven-year deal worth nearly $52 million, sources tell @SINow. Average salary is $7.4M. Deal starts at $7.1M & increases by $100K each year. It almost triples his UL pay. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 5, 2021

That’s definitely a lot of money to give to a first-time Power 5 coach, but the Gators feel like they have their man for the long-term.

Napier was also targeted by Virginia Tech before the school zeroed in on Brent Pry from Penn State. Napier had been with Louisiana for four years and finished his tenure with a 39-12 record.

The Ragin’ Cajuns finished 11-1 this season before they won the Sun Belt title over Appalachian State, 24-16 on Saturday afternoon.

That win got Louisiana to 12-1 and it was also Napier’s final game coaching the team.

Louisiana will find out what bowl it gets on Sunday after the College Football Playoff and New Years Six bowls get announced.

Napier will try and turn a Gators program around that spiraled this season. They started out 4-2 before losing four of their last six games to finish 6-6.