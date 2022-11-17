Details Of Brittney Griner's New Prison Are Terrifying

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Brittney Griner has been transferred to a Russian penal colony to serve the rest of her nine-year sentence. According to Reuters, she was taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Yavas.

Before Griner was even sentenced to nine years in prison, stories came out about how disturbing life is for inmates inside a Russian penal colony.

Olga Podoplelova of the NGO "Russia behind Bars" provided some details on what takes place inside Russian penal colonies..

"Inmates work from 12 to 16 hours a day with lunch and toilet breaks," Podoplelova said. "Daily quotas are set very high, but one official salary is normally shared by several inmates. As a result, inmate workers only get a pay of several hundred roubles a month."

Griner's location, the Yavas penal colony, apparently has a bad reputation. Inmates have opened up about beatings and intimidation.

"I worked as a seamstress and there is a law: if you do not fulfill the production rate, you are beaten," former inmate Irina Noskova said, via BBC.

In theory, Griner could return to the United States in a prisoner exchange. However, there haven't been many updates on the country's talks with Russia.