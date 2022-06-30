Details Of Kevin Durant's Relationship With Kyrie Irving Revealed

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Kevin Durant #7 and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets look on with the referee during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on December 13, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Three years to the day after the basketball world learned that Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Deandre Jordan were signing with the Brooklyn Nets, it's all over.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Nets general manager Sean Marks "is working with Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade for the franchise star." Just days after learning Irving opted into his deal, Durant wants out.

The relationship between Kyrie and KD has apparently dissolved over the past few seasons. According to Woj, the two have not talked since Irving's decision to opt into his contract.

"Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had no contact with the franchise after Irving opted into his deal on Monday, and a sense of inevitability existed that Durant would eventually ask for a trade, sources tell ESPN," Woj said. "It happened today."

What was supposed to be a dynamic duo on the court returned only one playoff series win in three years.

Now, it certainly seems like KD is departing the Nets and the player he chose to team up with in the first place, Kyrie Irving.

Where will KD go next?