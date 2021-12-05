Details Of Lane Kiffin’s New Contract Have Reportedly Emerged

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss lit up championship Saturday with the announcement of a contract extension right after the SEC championship game.

Initially, no figures were announced when news of the deal dropped. Now reports are surfacing as to how lucrative Kiffin’s contract is.

The new deal for @Lane_Kiffin at @OleMissFB is in the range of $7.5 million annually, sources tell ESPN. Kiffin led Ole Miss to 10 wins in the regular season for the first time in school history. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) December 5, 2021

Per ESPN’s Chris Low, “The new deal for [Lane Kiffin] at [Ole Miss] is in the range of $7.5 million annually. Adding, “Kiffin led Ole Miss to 10 wins in the regular season for the first time in school history.”

Since arriving in Mississippi, Kiffin has done quite the job getting the program back on track. In his first COVID-ravaged season in 2020, he led the Rebels to a 5-5 record. Just one year later, Kiffin made school history with the most regular season wins ever.

It still isn’t known how many years Kiffin extension is for. If it’s anything like fellow SEC head coach Mark Stoops‘ contract, it could keep him in town until 2028.

For now, Lane Kiffin and No. 8 Ole Miss await which bowl game they’ll be participating in.