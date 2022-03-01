Details Of MLB’s Final ‘Best’ Offer Have Been Released

Up against the league’s self-imposed deadline, details of the MLB’s final and “best” offer in lockout negotiations have surfaced.

According to Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, Major League Baseball offered a pre-arbitration pool of $30 million with no increases. Far from the MLBPA’s wishes of $85 million with increases.

Details of MLB's final offer, per an MLBPA official: Pre-arb pool — 30M, no increases. Union wants 85M with increases. CBT thresholds, same: $220M, $220M, $220M, $224M, $230M Minimums at $700k. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) March 1, 2022

Also the league is seemingly unwilling to meaningfully raise the Competitive Balance Tax threshold. All this means the lockout continues.

For reference, here’s a side-by-side of how far apart the two parties are on coming to terms on a deal.

The MLBPA's previous offer: – CBT thresholds at 238/244/250/256/263

– Pre-arb bonus pool at $85M with $5M annual increases

– Minimums at $725K going up $20K a year — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 1, 2022

Unfortunately, Major League Baseball and its fans are staring directly in the face of losing out on regular season games.

Though the very rigid stance of MLB’s owners is largely to blame, it has begun its spin to put the lockout on the players in the court of public opinion.

The deadline put in place by the owners is 5 PM ET. Roughly 45 minutes from the time of this article’s publishing.