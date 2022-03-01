Details Of MLB’s Final ‘Best’ Offer Have Been Released

The Spun

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred looks on before Game 1 of the 2021 World Series.

Up against the league’s self-imposed deadline, details of the MLB’s final and “best” offer in lockout negotiations have surfaced.

According to Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, Major League Baseball offered a pre-arbitration pool of $30 million with no increases. Far from the MLBPA’s wishes of $85 million with increases.

Also the league is seemingly unwilling to meaningfully raise the Competitive Balance Tax threshold. All this means the lockout continues.

For reference, here’s a side-by-side of how far apart the two parties are on coming to terms on a deal.

Unfortunately, Major League Baseball and its fans are staring directly in the face of losing out on regular season games.

Though the very rigid stance of MLB’s owners is largely to blame, it has begun its spin to put the lockout on the players in the court of public opinion.

The deadline put in place by the owners is 5 PM ET. Roughly 45 minutes from the time of this article’s publishing.

