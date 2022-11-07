Details Of Rooney Rule Emerge Following Colts' Surprising Hire

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 31: Indianapolis Colts helmets sit on the sidelines during the NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts on October 31, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After the shock firing of Frank Reich as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, the team made the even more shocking move of naming Colts legend Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach.

Saturday's appointment to the position comes despite him having no previous coaching experience in the NFL or even college coaching level. But the decision to name Saturday to the position also raises questions about whether the Colts satisfied the Rooney Rule.

The Rooney Rule requires that teams interview minority candidates for head coaching vacancies before making a hire. However, NFL insider Tom Pelissero pointed out that this doesn't apply to interim head coaches.

"The rule does not apply to an interim head coach during the season. It does apply after the conclusion of the team’s season. The club would have to fulfill the rule before hiring a full-time coach," Pelissero wrote.

A lot has been made in recent years of NFL teams failing to give adequate opportunities to minorities for head coaching opportunities - particularly African-Americans.

The NFL has taken many steps to try and encourage NFL teams to make more minority coaching hires, but the league still has less than a quarter of its head coaches coming from minority backgrounds.

For some this is no big deal, but for others it's terribly painful to see opportunities go to those with significantly less experience in their same field.

It will be interesting to see how the dynamic of hiring Saturday plays out for the Colts in the media in the weeks to come.

Will Jeff Saturday get the job on a permanent basis?