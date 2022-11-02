Details Of Tom Brady, Gisele's Prenup Have Leaked

Just a few days ago, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announced they finalized their divorce from one another.

After months of rumors suggesting the duo's relationship was in trouble, they made the news official on Friday. According to a new report from Page Six, the "separation of their wealth" was made easier by the fact the couple had an "ironclad" prenup.

The couple will reportedly split their real estate portfolio. Page Six has the full details:

It is believed Brady, 45, will keep the $17 million mansion currently under construction on the “billionaire’s bunker” Indian Creek Island in Miami. They bought the property in 2020 and demolished it. The Post reported that ahead of their divorce, the Brazilian bombshell quietly purchased her own home in Miami Beach, a modest three-bedroom, three-bathroom pad for for $1.25 million. Sources say she will likely use this property as an office, and has also bought another larger home in the area. Meanwhile, Bündchen, 42, will also retain their home on the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica, where she regularly vacations with the kids.

Divorce is never easy, but it seems both Gisele and Tom were prepared in the event things went South.

The couple reportedly agreed to joint custody of their two children as well.