Details Emerge From Tom Brady’s New Tampa Bay Neighborhood

Tom Brady has reportedly decided where he’ll be living in the Tampa Bay, Florida area. The house that he’s chosen (and the neighborhood it’s in) sounds pretty awesome.

The 42-year-old quarterback, who signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers in free agency, is reportedly moving into Derek Jeter’s old house.

The 30,000 sq. ft. house is located in the Davis Islands neighborhood of Tampa Bay. The type of house Brady is renting typically goes for something like $75,000/month, but it’s unclear what he’s paying Jeter. Perhaps the two celebrity friends have bartered something, instead.

The details of the house make it sound pretty incredible. Variety.com had more on the epic house:

Jeter originally purchased the property in 2010 and custom built the lavish, partially stone-clad mansion, which carries an annual tax bill approaching a quarter of a million dollars. Brady’s new digs, which include seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a waterside swimming pool and a small dock with boat lifts, are fortified behind gates on a football field sized lot. If the six-time Super Bowl champ is still self-isolating during training time, at least his throwing arm will get plenty of at-home practice.

It certainly looks spectacular.

Derek Jeter's house … make that mansion … on Davis Islands isn't too shabby of a temporary home if you're Tom Brady and family.@Buccaneers https://t.co/OD6KHX6N0p — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) April 2, 2020

The Athletic spoke with several of Tom Brady’s new neighbors. The Buccaneers’ quarterback will be surrounded by notable athletes and celebrities.

The “exclusive area” is reportedly known for “fine dining, golf carts and fishing.”

That sounds like an ideal landing spot for the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

When Tom Brady moved into Derek Jeter’s mansion Thursday, he joined several current + former @TBLightning stars in the paradise called Davis Islands. TB players take you inside the chill community, known for golf carts, fishing + ‘Mardi Gras’ Halloween https://t.co/qApoVlRNun — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) April 3, 2020

Unfortunately for everyone in the neighborhood, it might be a while before it’s acceptable to host a housewarming party.