Detroit Announces New Addition To ‘Pride Of Lions’ Display

The Detroit Lions are set to induct former linebacker star Chris Spielman into the “Pride of the Lions,” the team announced on Thursday.

The “Pride of the Lions” is a permanent display at Ford Field that honors the greatest players in franchise history. Spielman will be added to the installment with a ceremony during halftime of the Lions homecoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 31.

“The Detroit Lions could not be prouder of Chris Spielman’s accomplishments on the field and in the community,” Rod Wood, team president and CEO, said in a statement. “He was pivotal to the success the team enjoyed during his time as a player and his induction into the Pride of the Lions cements his place in our history. We are thrilled Chris has rejoined the organization as a key member to build the future and we are proud to present him with the highest individual honor we can give to a Lions Legend.”

Drafted with a second-round pick in the 1988 NFL Draft, the former Ohio State product went on to play eight seasons in Detroit. In just his second season, he earned his first of four Pro-Bowl appearances. In 1991 he was awarded All-Pro honors.

Through his impressive tenure with the Lions, Spielman logged 1,138 tackles, 10.5 sacks and 12 forced fumbles. In his second to last season with Detroit in 1994, the franchise-great led the league in combined (195) and solo tackles (124).

Spielman will become the 19th name on the “Pride of the Lions,” which was first unveiled in 2009.

“Anytime you are recognized for an individual award, as a part of a team-oriented pursuit, your immediate thoughts go to your family, teammates, coaches and all of the people in the organization,” Spielman said in a statement. “My time as a player was defined by these great relationships I forged, and I realize that they are the biggest reason for any success I may have had. It truly was an honor to represent Lions fans around the world, the city of Detroit and every Lions player past, present and future for eight great seasons. I was and always will be a part of One Pride.”