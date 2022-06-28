Detroit Lions Announce Decision On Team Training Camp

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: A helmet of the Detroit Lions rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions are giving fans several chances to get a look at their team ahead of the 2022 season.

On Tuesday, the franchise announced that it will hold seven open practices for all fans to attend, as well as two special practices exclusively for Lions season ticket holders at the team's headquarters in Allen Park, Michigan.

Detroit's practice on July 30 will be the first of the Lions Loyal Member exclusives. Followed by four straight days of open practices from August 1-4.

All of the Lions' practices start at 8:30 AM sharp (outside of August 5), with gates opening an hour ahead of time. The team says there will be a limit on attendance, and once the gates reach capacity they will be closed off.

For fans who can't make it, the Lions training camp will be featured on this season's revolutionary docuseries "Hard Knocks" which premieres on HBO August 9.

After a 3-13-1 record in 2021, Dan Campbell's squad will look to take the next step in year two of his program.