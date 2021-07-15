Detroit Lions Player Has Telling Admission On Coaching Staff

After cleaning house this offseason, the Detroit Lions are entering the 2021 season with a brand new coaching staff. Newly-hired head coach Dan Campbell, offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and associate head coach Duce Staley will look to turn around the struggling organization in their first season with Detroit.

And according to one Lions player, this coaching staff has what it takes to do just that.

Joining the Jim Rome Show on Wednesday, veteran defensive end Michael Brockers shared his outlook on the upcoming season — comparing the feeling of this coaching year’s staff to when Sean McVay first took over the Rams in 2017.

“There’s a lot of guys from that ex-Patricia era, and they’re like ‘Man, this coaching staff understands. This coaching staff talks to you, they communicate with you,'” Brockers said. “And you see a lot of guys loving that and buying in.

“When you have that, I’ve seen that turnaround from 4-12 and then going to the playoffs the following year. Man, I just think we’re off on the right foot, like I said earlier, it’s definitely going to be exciting to move forward with this team.”

Telling quote from #Lions DT Michael Brockers on the @jimrome show yesterday. pic.twitter.com/2K6F8w03wG — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) July 15, 2021

Brockers experienced the sharp change in team culture when McVay took his first head coaching job with Los Angeles in 2017. After logging a 4-12 record in 2016, the Rams went 11-5 the following season and earned a playoff berth.

“Working with [Campbell] is awesome because he reminds me a lot of McVay and how he came in, as far as understanding that, man, there’s no ego when it comes to his coaching style,” Brockers added later in the interview. “It’s all about the team, it’s all about — I don’t want to use a statement from the Rams, but it’s a ‘We not me’ mentality. It’s all about the team, it’s all about what we can do to be better, what we can do to win more games.

“I like that aspect about his coaching, it’s not, ‘I’m coming in here and I’m changing the team.’ It’s more about — yeah, he is coming in here, he’s a new coach and he has a lot of expectations. But at the same time, he’s expecting us as men to do our part. And I think that’s what we love and that’s what we respect about him.”

After swapping quarterbacks with the Rams this offseason, Campbell will even have the same QB that McVay had during his turnaround season in 2017.

Will the new-look Lions coaching staff be able to pull off a turnaround season with Jared Goff at the helm?