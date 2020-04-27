Detroit Lions Release 4 Players Following The NFL Draft

The conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft means roster moves are coming across the league, with several veteran players getting released to make room for the rookies.

The Detroit Lions are the latest franchise to announce their roster moves. Four players have been released following the draft.

Detroit, which selected Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah at No. 3 overall on Thursday night, has released four players.

Running back Tra Carson, long snapper James Fisher, guard Casey Tucker and punter Matt Wile have all been let go by the Lions.

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have released the following players:

RB Tra Carson

LS James Fisher

G Casey Tucker

P Matt Wile — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 27, 2020

Carson, 27, has been in the league since 2016. He went undrafted out of Texas A&M and has 18 career attempts for 48 yards.

The Lions added Georgia running back D’Andre Swift in the second round on Friday, adding depth to their running back room.

Detroit is coming off a 3-12-1 season in 2019.