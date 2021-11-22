Detroit Lions Release Monday Update On Jared Goff

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell made his decision on Jared Goff Monday.

According to Campbell, Goff will be Thursday’s starter if he’s healthy enough to go.

Dan Campbell on Jared Goff: ‘If he can go, he’s going’ to start at QB https://t.co/z9SVcu51vb — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) November 22, 2021

Goff would not have been healthy enough to practice on Monday. In order to decrease wear-and-tear, the team only had a walkthrough. Goff was listed as limited by Detroit’s staff with an oblique injury that kept him out of the game against the Browns.

Backup Tim Boyle started in place of Goff on Sunday. Boyle finished 15-23 for 77 yards and two interceptions in the 13-10 loss to Cleveland.

The Lions fell to 0-9-1 with the loss, but the team continues to fight under Campbell.

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle spoke to the media after today’s loss to the Browns and discussed how he felt in his first NFL career start. pic.twitter.com/IrYMDfOYfq — Kory Woods (@KoryEWoods) November 21, 2021

The Lions play in their customary Thanksgiving Day game on Thursday. Detroit takes on the NFC North rival Chicago Bears who may also be down their starting QB.

Justin Fields left Sunday’s game in the third quarter with a rib injury and didn’t return. If the rookie can’t recover in time with the short week, veteran backup Andy Dalton will get the start for the Bears.

Something’s got to give for the Detroit Lions. The team has lost four one possession games and tied the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime in Week 10.