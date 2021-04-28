Detroit Lions Have Released Young Tight End

The Detroit Lions released rising second-year tight end Hunter Bryant on Wednesday afternoon. According to the NFL’s daily transaction report, the decision to waive Bryant came as the result of a failed physical.

After going undrafted in 2020, the former Washington University standout was picked up by the Lions prior to the start of the season. Joining the roster with an existing hamstring injury, Bryant missed even more time after he suffered a concussion in one of the practices leading up to his return.

The 22 year old appeared in just five games for Detroit through its disappointing 5-11 season in 202. During his limited time on the field, Bryant logged just one reception for 44 yards on three total targets.

Despite waiving Bryant, the Lions still have four tight end options on their current depth chart. Pro Bowler TJ Hockenson leads the way as the starter followed by Josh Hill, Hunter Thedford and Alize Mack.

Hockenson was the second leading receiver on the team last year (723 yards) behind wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. With the Lions’ WR1 no longer around in 2021, a greater burden will fall on Hockenson and the tight end unit.

With former NFL veteran tight end Dan Campbell taking over as head coach this year, it only makes sense that an emphasis is placed on a healthy TE depth chart.