Detroit Pistons Reportedly Suffer Major Injury Loss

The Detroit Pistons could be without their leading scorer for a while. On Saturday, news came down that forward Jerami Grant suffered a thumb injury and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

The Athletic‘s Shams Charania broke the news.

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant has suffered torn ligaments in his right thumb and will be out indefinitely, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. Grant is averaging 20.1 points and 4.8 rebounds this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 12, 2021

Grant is in the midst of his second straight season averaging over 20 points per game for the Pistons. The lengthy NBA vet is averaging 20.1 PPG this season to go along with nearly five rebounds per. Last season, Grant averaged a career-high 22.3 points

It’s just the latest blow to a team that’s struggled mightily to start the season. The Pistons are 4-21 through the first 25 games as they try to rebuild around No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham.

Jerami Grant this season: 20.1 PPG

4.8 RPG

41/33/85% He is one of 28 players averaging 20 points this year. pic.twitter.com/XGeQxHLqhL — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 12, 2021

Grant is in the final year of his contract with the Pistons, and rumors have swirled that he could be dealt at the trade deadline. As is the case for most bad teams that have good NBA vets.

There are a ton of teams that could use a Jerami Grant in their lineup. Especially those looking to make a playoff push.