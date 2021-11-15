Detroit Tigers Make First Big Splash In MLB Free Agency

The Detroit Tigers reached an agreement with a former Red Sox pitcher on Monday.

ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan reported that left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez is on his way to the D with a five-year deal somewhere between $77 and $80 million.

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a five-year deal with between $77 million and $80 million, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 15, 2021

Boston reportedly made a qualifying offer to Rodriguez about a week ago that would have paid the pitcher $18.4 million.

Last season wasn’t one of Rodriguez best, statistically.

In 32 appearances with the Sox, the 28-year-old posted the highest ERA of his career (4.74) and worst WHIP 1.389.

As Peter said, Tigers under Dombrowski wanted Andrew Miller at 2014 trade deadline – but Orioles got him from Red Sox for a left-handed pitching prospect named Eduardo Rodriguez. https://t.co/HPGXQvUlJl — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 15, 2021

Despite some of his struggles, Rodriguez went 13-8 on the season. All that said, a closer look at his numbers suggests the Tigers could be getting a bargain.

E-Rod recorded 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings while only walking 2.7 in the same span. The 2018 World Series champion also ranked in the 87th percentile when it came to hard-hit rate.

All that, combined with getting away from Boston’s right-hander friendly Green Monster suggests Rodriguez could bounce back well in his new home.

Rodriguez is just two years removed from finishing in the top six of AL Cy Young voting.