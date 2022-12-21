Developing: 5-Star Recruit Hasn't Filed National Letter Of Intent

It's coming down to the 11th hour for one 5-star commit, but the University of Oregon has yet to receive a letter of intent from one of their most prized recruits.

According to Nick Harris of Rivals, "As of 4:00pm CT, Oregon has not yet received a letter of intent from Denton (Texas) Guyer 5-star S Peyton Bowen, and a source says there are still conversations happening behind the scenes."

Earlier in the day, Bowen was reported to have flipped his commitment from Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame to the Ducks.

The John Guyer High School product is widely-regarded as the cycle's best safety, which would make for another 5-star landing for Dan Lanning and his staff in Eugene.

However since flipping his commitment, Oregon finds itself in limbo. This is shaping up to be one of the more dramatic moments of Wednesday's early signing period.