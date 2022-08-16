Devin Bush Shrugs Off Question: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 15: Devin Bush #55 of the Pittsburgh Steelers tackles Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills during the first half in the game at Heinz Field on December 15, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

When the Pittsburgh Steelers moved up to draft Devin Bush with the No. 10 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, the organization thought it was getting someone special.

During his rookie year, Bush certainly lived up to the hype. However, he suffered a torn ACL during the 2020 season and looked like a completely different player when he finally stepped back on the field in 2021.

After he struggled in 2021, the Steelers declined to pick up his fifth-year option. Heading into his last season under contract, reporters asked Bush if he felt this was a "last chance" season for him with the Steelers.

"I mean it's a business. I'm going to still be in the NFL so..." Bush said.

It's safe to say Steelers fans weren't thrilled with his comment.

"Hurts me to say it, but I think I've lost all hope when it comes to Devin Bush," one fan said.

Others think Bush's comments are just fine.

"A millionaire athlete being okay with continuing to be a millionaire athlete while being able to choose where he lives sounds like he gets it to me lol," a fan said.

What do you think of his comments?