Devin Hester Has Ruthless Comment On Former Teammate Jay Cutler

Devin Hester is arguably the greatest punt returner of all time.

While this is true, Hester was never really utilized much in other facets of the game. The former Chicago wide receiver attributes his lack of production to the quarterbacking of Jay Cutler.

Hester says Culter was the worst leader he had throughout his entire 11-year NFL career.

The legendary return man joined Bleacher Report’s “Untold Stories” to discuss his relationship with his former QB.

Despite signing a new contract and becoming the Bears’ No. 1 receiver in 2009, Hester only collected 757 yards and three receiving touchdowns on the year.

His reasoning? This was the first year Cutler joined Chicago.

Hester said he respected the quarterback’s football knowledge and skill, but his leadership skills were the worst he’s ever seen.

“As a quarterback, I’d tell him to his face today that, to me, in my years in the NFL — I played 11 years. He’s the best quarterback when it comes to accuracy, power, knowledge of the game. The best quarterback, hands down, I ever played with.”

“Now when it comes to leadership, the worst,” Hester said. “He don’t know how to communicate. He don’t know how to get his teammates involved.”

In Cutler’s first season with the Bears, he lead the league with a staggering 26 interceptions. It’s no wonder Hester had a tough time getting involved in the receiving game.

Both Hester and Cutler are now retired — Hester in 2016 and Cutler in 2017.