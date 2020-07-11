The NFL has advised its players to be safe during these times and avoid large gatherings. However, that won’t stop Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White from throwing a massive party this weekend.

According to TMZ, White is going to host his second annual “Trail Ride” at his “Get Live Stables” in Cotton Valley, Louisiana. There are reportedly 2,000 people expected to be at the event.

Event organizers are encouraging those who attend to practice social distancing, but there aren’t any actual requirements for those that will be in Cotton Valley. That’s obviously not a good look at all for White.

White’s event will raise money for local charities, which is why his heart seems to be in the right place. That being said, a large gathering in a state that is seeing coronavirus cases on the rise again isn’t ideal.

#Buccaneers LB Devin White is throwing a party for around 2,000 people according to @TMZ The mayor there says he expects NO COVID-19 precautions to be taken. What are you doing?? 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️https://t.co/TG5RKhaTKM pic.twitter.com/icanIVn2m7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 10, 2020

C.C. Cox, the mayor of Cotton Valley, spoke to TMZ about the event. His comments weren’t very encouraging.

“He wants to come into town and he wants to throw a big party,” Cox told TMZ. “You just got to accept it. I’m ready for it.”

White hasn’t publicly commented on today’s event. Tampa Bay has also remained silent on this matter.

Hopefully, those attending this event wear a mask to minimize the spread of the virus. If not, there could be major consequences.