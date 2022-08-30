Devon Allen Reportedly Getting Cut: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly releasing a fan-favorite wide receiver.

According to Matt Lombardo of Heavy Sports, the team is releasing Devon Allen.

Allen is a former Olympic hurdler who had a nice touchdown in Philadelphia's second preseason game. Allen burned a couple of players in the Cleveland Browns secondary and hauled in a 55-yard touchdown pass to help the Eagles win, 21-20.

Eagles fans are a bit sad that Allen is being released, but are hopeful he lands on the practice squad.

"I believe the Eagles are hoping they can keep him on their practice squad," John Clark of NBC Philadelphia tweeted.

Eagles fans will be waiting patiently to see if Allen signs with another team or if he signs with the Eagles practice squad.