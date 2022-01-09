The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

DeVonta Smith Broke An Eagles Franchise Record Tonight

New England Patriots v Philadelphia EaglesPHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball after a catch against Ja'Whaun Bentley #8 of the New England Patriots in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

DeVonta Smith etched his name into the Eagles record books on Saturday night. The young receiver left the game in the second quarter holding the franchise record for rookie receiving yards.

Smith nabbed balls of 12 and four yards as the Eagles drove the ball down the field to tie the game against the Cowboys.

With a Wild Card game in sight, the team pulled the rookie playmaker out to protect him from injury.

Smith finished the night with three catches for 41 yards.

In 17 games, the former Heisman winner has 64 catches for 916 yards and five touchdowns. Smith surpassed DeSean Jackson with his second and third catches.

In Jackson’s electric rookie season with the Eagles, he brought in 62 receptions for 912 yards and a pair of scores (back when they played 16 games). While also being a standout return man with his blazing speed.

Smith looks well on his way to a very good NFL career after a sensational tenure with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.