DeVonta Smith Broke An Eagles Franchise Record Tonight

DeVonta Smith etched his name into the Eagles record books on Saturday night. The young receiver left the game in the second quarter holding the franchise record for rookie receiving yards.

Smith nabbed balls of 12 and four yards as the Eagles drove the ball down the field to tie the game against the Cowboys.

Flying into the record books!@DeVontaSmith_6 has set a new franchise rookie record for receiving yards in a single season.@FirstrustBank | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/It9ZnElZD8 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 9, 2022

With a Wild Card game in sight, the team pulled the rookie playmaker out to protect him from injury.

Smith finished the night with three catches for 41 yards.

In 17 games, the former Heisman winner has 64 catches for 916 yards and five touchdowns. Smith surpassed DeSean Jackson with his second and third catches.

DeVonta Smith this season: • Played in every game

• 100 targets

• 2 drops#TooSmall pic.twitter.com/WqIpuI9ogT — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) January 8, 2022

In Jackson’s electric rookie season with the Eagles, he brought in 62 receptions for 912 yards and a pair of scores (back when they played 16 games). While also being a standout return man with his blazing speed.

Smith looks well on his way to a very good NFL career after a sensational tenure with the Alabama Crimson Tide.