The four finalists for this year’s Heisman Trophy were announced on Christmas Eve, and it won’t surprise you to hear that two Alabama stars are in the mix. One of them is the overwhelming favorite to take the trophy home.

Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who has put up some ridiculous stats this year, is the betting favorite. His teammate, quarterback Mac Jones, has the next-best odds.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is at a disadvantage after he missed two games due to COVID-19, has the third-best odds. Florida signal-caller Kyle Trask has the worst odds of the group.

Smith is -210, per The Action Network. Jones comes in at +200.

Odds to win 2020 Heisman Trophy 📊 -200: DeVonta Smith

+200: Mac Jones

+450: Trevor Lawrence

Smith, in just 11 games, caught 98 passes for 1,511 yards and 17 touchdowns. Jones, who threw him all those balls, finished with 3,729 passing yards and 32 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

Lawrence, in nine games, threw for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns with four interceptions. If he’d played all 11 games, you could certainly make a case that he’d be the favorite right now.

Trask has the best stats of the quarterbacks, but his team lost three games and won’t be part of the College Football Playoff. He finished with 4,125 passing yards and 43 touchdowns with five interceptions.

This year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony will take place on Tuesday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.