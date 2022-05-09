Look: DeVonta Smith Graphic Went Viral At Sixers Game

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 21: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to a game against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field on December 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers must know something we don't about DeVonta Smith's future with the Eagles.

Smith, the former Heisman winner and Alabama star, attended Sunday's NBA playoff game between the Sixers and Heat.

During the game, the stadium got Smith on camera and put him up on the scoreboard screen. All is well, right? Not exactly.

The arena listed him as a "Former Philadelphia Eagle." Whoops.

Smith had some fun with the random mistake:

"Damn, got fired on my day off [crying emoji]," he said.

Well played, DeVonta.

Don't worry, Eagles fans. Smith is not a "former Eagle." He's still in Philly and will be for the next few years.

Philadelphia took Smith with the No. 10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. It didn't take long for him to make an impact.

Smith caught 64 passes for 916 yards and five touchdowns in his rookie campaign. He has a bright future ahead of him.

The good news for the second-year wideout is he should actually get more opportunities this upcoming season. The Eagles acquired A.J. Brown in a trade with Tennessee this offseason. That'll force the defense to pick its poison, instead of focusing solely on Smith.

The Sixers, meanwhile, won Sunday's game and tied the series at 2-2. The series now heads back to Miami for Game 5.