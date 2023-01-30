DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts Make Feelings On Alabama Clear

After advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time in their respective careers, former Alabama stars DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts both credited the University of Alabama following Sunday's win.

"I mean, it's amazing, from OTAs, to camp, to now. Everybody came in every day doing the things they're supposed to do," Smith told reporters in the locker room. "But ultimately the job is not done."

The 1,000-yard receiver was then asked if the typically reserved Hurts had fun after being crowned NFC Champs. To which DeVonta said, "It's always fun winning. Winning is always fun. It's amazing. But the job is not done."

When asked where that mentality comes from, a smiling Smith replied, "Bama."

Hurts finished 15-of-25 with 160 total yards and a touchdown. While Smith caught two balls for 36, making perhaps the biggest play of the game on a key fourth-down conversion.