DeVonta Smith played with some great quarterbacks at the University of Alabama.

The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner caught passes from Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones, among others, during his time with the Crimson Tide. Hurts and Tagovailoa are one year into their NFL careers and Jones will join them later this year.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Monday Morning Quarterback, an NFL team asked Smith to pick between Tagovailoa and Jones.

Smith’s answer was reportedly clear: Mac Jones.

From Sports Illustrated:

All 31 teams in attendance at the Senior Bowl had the chance to do a 15-minute speed-dating interview with the Alabama quarterback, but maybe the most interesting anecdote I could possibly give you on him from that week in Mobile comes from his Heisman Trophy winning receiver DeVonta Smith. One team asked Smith, point blank: Tua Tagovailoa or Jones? The question was barely finished before Smith answered: Mac Jones. He was bold and definitive about it, as I heard it.

Jones was Smith’s quarterback for his Heisman Trophy-winning season at Alabama, so this isn’t too surprising.

Still, it’s rare to see a player pick definitely between two of his former teammates like that, especially at the quarterback position.