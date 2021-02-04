DeVonta Smith Describes His Relationship With Nick Saban

College football careers don’t go much better than the one DeVonta Smith had.

The now-former Alabama Crimson Tide star won two national championships and a Heisman Trophy during his time in Tuscaloosa.

Smith is now off to the National Football League, where he’s expected to be a first round draft pick this spring.

Today, Smith reflected on his time at Alabama and described his relationship with Nick Saban during an appearance on First Take.

“When he first started recruiting me, he took a chance on me, small kid from Amite, Louisiana, not the biggest,” Smith said. “He just gave me the opportunity to come to the University of Alabama and do the things that I do. And just him giving me that chance, I’m grateful for it and our relationship has just built since then with him allowing me to be a part of the leadership group and be a leader on the team and just do whatever I can to help the team get to where we want to be.”

Smith is just one of many elite college football players to have played for Saban at Alabama. Plenty more are on the way, too.

Alabama has signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for 2021.