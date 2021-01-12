DeVonta Smith Is Having An All-Time First Half Against Ohio State

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith was incredibly impressive all season long. But he may have saved his best performance for the final game of the year.

Smith, who won the Heisman Trophy last week, is absolutely destroying Ohio State’s defense on Monday night. At halftime, the senior pass-catcher has already caught 12 balls for 215 yards with three touchdowns. He’s making it look easy against the Buckeyes.

Smith has more than half of Alabama’s catches. The Crimson Tide have struggled to run the ball, but it hasn’t mattered. Smith has broken off huge plays on every drive so far.

As a result, Alabama leads Ohio State at halftime, 35-17. Smith could put up some all-time stats if the game stays somewhat close and Ohio State doesn’t figure out how to cover him.

Smith’s has a pair of five-yard touchdowns and a 42-yard score. The first came with the score tied at 7-7. The second gave Alabama a 28-17 advantage. The last made it 35-17.

DeVonta Smith finds the endzone for the Tide ‼️#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/xa0QKBugT0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2021

DEVONTA SMITH IS GOING NUCLEAR 12 REC (O 8.5 ✅)

215 YDS (O 124.5 ✅)

3 TDS (+250 ✅)@betsstats

pic.twitter.com/kAGqB9j0sB — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) January 12, 2021

Even LeBron James, Ohio State superfan, tweeted about Smith’s first half.

DeVonte Smith is one of the best pure receivers I’ve ever watched! Like a mix between Reggie Wayne and Marvin Harrison. Man he’s good! — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 12, 2021

Heading into the national title game, Smith had posted 105 receptions for 1,641 yards with 20 touchdowns in just 12 games. It was enough to win him the first Heisman Trophy for a wide receiver since Desmond Howard back in 1991.

It’s starting to feel inevitable that Alabama is going to wind up going wire-to-wire this season. We’ll see if Ohio State can find an answer to Smith’s dominance in the second half.