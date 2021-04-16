DeVonta Smith Has Blunt Reaction For Those Who Call Him “Small”

With the kind of numbers he put up during is Heisman Trophy-winning season in 2020, there’s not much you can knock with DeVonta Smith’s game.

Heading into the 2021 NFL Draft, Smith is widely considered one of the top wideout prospects in this year’s class. His elite talents as a playmaker have likely earned him a selection somewhere in the top 10. That being said, the 6-foot-1, 170 lbs wide receiver has often been questioned for how his slight frame will translate to the league next season.

According to Smith, doubts about his size have swirled around him his entire career. While he used to take the criticisms to heart, now he just laughs them off.

“In high school I used to feel some type of way when people would tell me that [I was small],” Smith said in an interview with Master Tesfatsion of Bleacher Report. “But now, I really don’t care. If somebody says that, I’m just gonna look at them and laugh. I mean, it is what it is. At the end of the day, I know that when I get on the field and line up, I’mma do what I gotta do.”

.@DeVontaSmith_6 is 170 pounds with a hunger you can't measure 💯 The Heisman winner tells @MasterTes why he laughs when people question his size "In high school I used to feel some type of way … Now I'm gonna look at 'em and laugh" pic.twitter.com/hilxWWsIdG — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 15, 2021

Through his senior year with Alabama in 2020, the Smith logged 117 receptions, 1,856 yards and 23 receiving touchdowns. With these incredible figures, the Crimson Tide standout became just the fourth wide receiver in college football history to finish first in Heisman Trophy voting — and by a landslide margin at that.

During his acceptance speech for the award, the undersized receiver delivered an inspiring message to young players who feel they’re too small to succeed.

“To all the young kids out there that’s not the biggest, not the strongest: just keep pushing,” Smith said.

Wherever Smith heads next season, you can bet he’s going to keep pushing through his NFL career.