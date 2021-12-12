Look: DeVonta Smith Reacts To Bryce Young’s Heisman Win

Bryce Young became the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy in school history on Saturday night. College football’s crowning individual achievement is staying in Tuscaloosa.

Last year, Bama receiver DeVonta Smith took home the hardware. The now-Philadelphia Eagle congratulated Young just seconds after the announcement was made.

BACK TO BACK ! @_bryce_young — DeVonta Smith (@DeVontaSmith_6) December 12, 2021

“BACK TO BACK !” Smith tweeted.

Smith, the first receiver to win the Heisman since Desmond Howard in 1991, caught the first touchdown pass of Bryce Young’s Alabama career. DeVonta also recorded a nice message that was played for Young after his name was called.

DeVonta Smith’s message to Bryce Young after joining him in the HEISMAN CLUB 🤩 (via @AlabamaFTBL) pic.twitter.com/X818F1Mghe — Overtime (@overtime) December 12, 2021

In his first year as a starter, Young helped lead the Crimson Tide to a 12-1 record. And the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff. His “Heisman moment” came last week, when Young exploded for 421-yards against the vaunted Georgia Bulldogs defense in the SEC championship.

With potentially two games to add to his totals, Young threw for 4,322 yards and 43 TD’s to just four interceptions. It’s hard to believe that the University of Alabama never had a Heisman winner until 2009.

However, after Mark Ingram broke through, the Tide have since crowned four winners of the award.