DeVonta Smith Reacts To Eagles Trading For A.J. Brown

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 21: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to a game against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field on December 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

During the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, the Philadelphia Eagles shocked the football world with a blockbuster trade.

Philadelphia shipped a first-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for star wide receiver A.J. Brown. One of the first players to reach out to Brown was former Alabama star DeVonta Smith.

The second-year wideout said he texted Brown, "let's get it," after the Eagles made the move. He also said he's looking forward to learning from the star wide receiver.

"I’m excited, just to learn from a guy like him,” Smith said. “Anytime you play football, you watch all the different receivers, just seeing what everybody has in their toolbox. So him being here, just being able to learn from him [is good]."

While the former Heisman Trophy winner didn't have an all-time rookie season, Smith acquitted himself well in his first professional season. He led the Eagles with 64 receptions, 916 yards, and five receiving touchdowns during the 2021 campaign.

Now, with Brown and Smith together, quarterback Jalen Hurts should take a massive step forward. The Eagles were a playoff team without Brown last year.

With him, they might be a legitimate contender for the NFC East crown.