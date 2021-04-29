DeVonta Smith Reveals His Preferred NFL Jersey Number

Last week, the NFL owners voted in a rule change that allows players greater flexibility when it comes to jersey number selection. As part of the change, skill position players will now be allowed to wear single digit numbers.

This amendment affords an interesting opportunity to incoming rookies who’ve yet to establish their NFL numbers.

As a projected early first-round draft pick tomorrow night, DeVonta Smith has already shared his thoughts on what number he’d like to wear at the next level. Donning the No. 6 through four seasons with Alabama, the 2020 Heisman winner hopes to keep that tradition alive.

According to PFT Live, Smith intends to wear No. 6 with whatever team decides to draft him. If his first choice is already taken, he added that he’d take No. 3 as his second option.

Along with his teammate Jaylen Waddle and LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Smith is a consensus top-three receiver in this year’s draft pool. As a result, the 6-foot, 166 lbs wideout is expected to be selected somewhere in the first 15 picks.

Coming off a historic senior season in 2020, Smith has shown his ability to put up eye-popping numbers against the most elite college football competition — logging 1,856 yards and 24 touchdowns en route to a national championship victory. Now, its time to see if he can show out at the NFL level.

Smith will hear his name called soon after opening night of the draft kicks off tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET.