DeVonta Smith’s Draft Stock Takes A Hit In NFL Network’s Mock

DeVonta Smith’s historic 2020 college football season certainly attracted the eyes of pro scouts around the NFL.

After lighting up the year en route to a Heisman Trophy win and a national championship victory, the Alabama wideout is widely considered the No. 1 receiver option in a stacked 2021 class.

Of course, there are some exceptions.

A few analysts cite Smith’s lack of size as a reason he should fall down the ranks on NFL draft boards. Currently listed as 6-foot-1, 175 lbs, the undersized receiver would come into the league as the lightest receiver in the NFL behind Baltimore’s Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (5-foot-9, 181 lbs).

While a lack of size might ultimately bump Smith down a few spots, NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks took the potential draft-board slide to a new extreme — dropping the Crimson Tide receiver all the way down to the Arizona Cardinals No. 16 pick in his mock draft. If Brooks’ prediction came true, Smith would join another young talent who’s often criticized for his size in Kyler Murray.

Not only did Brooks have Smith at No. 16, he also put two other prospective receivers ahead of him on the board. The NFL Network analyst had LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase at No. 3 and Smith’s Alabama teammate Jalen Waddle at No. 7.

Honestly, it would be baffling if Smith fell this far down the list. Earlier this week, ESPN NFL insider Mel Kiper had the Alabama wideout going second overall to the New York Jets.

Smith’s size clearly wasn’t a factor through the 2020 season. In 13 games this year, Smith reeled in 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and a whopping 23 touchdowns — becoming just the fourth wide receiver ever to claim a Heisman Trophy victory.

Will Smith end up at No. 16, No. 2 or somewhere in between?