Dez Bryant Calls Out Cowboys’ Coaches During Game vs. Eagles

dez bryant on the field for the dallas cowboysSANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 22: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys had Ezekiel Elliott rolling early in the second half of today’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys then went away from Elliott on a key third-down play.

Dallas, trailing Philadelphia 10-6, ran an option play with backup running back Tony Pollard on a 3rd and 1. Pollard fumbled the ball and the Eagles recovered.

Cowboys fans are questioning the play call – and the decision to have Elliott of the field – and Dez Bryant is among them.

Bryant took to Twitter to question the play call.

“Option??? Why!???” he wrote.

Cowboys fans are with you, Dez.

Dallas got too cute with that 3rd and 1 play call. A simple run up the middle probably would have done the job and kept the drive going.

The Cowboys trail the Eagles, 10-6, midway through the third quarter. The game is on FOX.

