Dez Bryant played in quite a few Cowboys-Eagles games over the course of his career. The former Dallas wide receiver knows what’s at stake in today’s contest.

The Cowboys and the Eagles are playing for the NFC East championship at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia today. Dallas locks up the division with a win, while Philadelphia can clinch it with a win today and a victory over the Giants next week.

Bryant, who had some big-time success against the Eagles as a member of the Cowboys, sent a message to his former team before kickoff.

“Random thought… Cowboys better beat the eagles ass tomorrow 4-21-19-13-18-82 and the whole hot boy D turn up!” he wrote.

Random thought… Cowboys better beat the eagles ass tomorrow 4-21-19-13-18-82 and the whole hot boy D turn up! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 22, 2019

The Cowboys have disappointed this season, but all of that will go away with a win today.

Dallas and Philadelphia are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on FOX.